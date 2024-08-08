Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,863. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4937 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
