3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,863. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (44) AU (17) XF (6) VF (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (20) MS62 (11) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (16) RNGA (2) ННР (9) PCGS (10) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (8)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (5)

Imperial Coin (4)

Künker (6)

MDC Monaco (2)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (13)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

WCN (2)

Знак (2)