Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,863. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4937 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

