Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,710,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
