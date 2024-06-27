Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,710,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

