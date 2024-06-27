10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

