Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins 10 Kopeks of Alexander III - Russia

10 Kopeks 1881-1894

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1881 СПБ НФ 2,950,011 - 0 171882 СПБ НФ 920,007 - 0 451883 СПБ ДС 1,520,008 - 0 111883 СПБ АГ - - 0 171884 СПБ АГ 2,710,004 - 0 591885 СПБ АГ 1,300,011 - 0 271886 СПБ АГ 2,000,007 - 0 471887 СПБ АГ 4,000,004 - 0 841888 СПБ АГ 2,000,000 - 0 771889 СПБ АГ 5,000,002 - 0 1101890 СПБ АГ 3,750,006 - 0 591891 СПБ АГ 3,240,008 - 0 491893 СПБ АГ 1,750,008 - 0 891894 СПБ АГ 2,000,000 - 0 124
