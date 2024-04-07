Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
