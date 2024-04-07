10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

