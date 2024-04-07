Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
