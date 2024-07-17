Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,750,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

