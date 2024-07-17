Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,750,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
