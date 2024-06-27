Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,240,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the RND auction for RUB 390,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
