10 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,240,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the RND auction for RUB 390,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
