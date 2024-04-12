Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the RND auction for RUB 410,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1886 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search