10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the RND auction for RUB 410,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
