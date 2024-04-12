10 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the RND auction for RUB 410,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (32) AU (9) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (8) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (21) ННР (3) CGC (2)

