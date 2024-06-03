10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (9) XF (12) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (6) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF40 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (9) ННР (4)

