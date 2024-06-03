Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 920,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
