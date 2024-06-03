Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 920,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
