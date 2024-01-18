Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,950,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
