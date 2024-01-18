Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,950,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (3)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - June 26, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - March 3, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - March 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date March 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search