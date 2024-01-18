10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

