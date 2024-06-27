Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1894 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the RND auction for RUB 490,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

