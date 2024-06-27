Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1894 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1894 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the RND auction for RUB 490,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
