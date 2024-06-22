Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the RND auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2036 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
