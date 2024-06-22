Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the RND auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (4)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2036 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1889 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search