Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,300,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
