Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,300,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - July 18, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - July 18, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 26, 2018
Seller MS67
Date April 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - February 15, 2018
Seller MS67
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 17, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1885 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search