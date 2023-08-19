10 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

