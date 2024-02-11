Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
7390 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
