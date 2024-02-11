Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
7390 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 24, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
