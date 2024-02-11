10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (4) AU (1) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU55 (1) VF35 (2) PF63 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (1)