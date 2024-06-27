Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,750,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the RND auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

