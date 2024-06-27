Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,750,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the RND auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Aurea (1)
- AURORA (13)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (4)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search