Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,520,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
