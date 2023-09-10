Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,520,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1883 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
