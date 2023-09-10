10 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (2)