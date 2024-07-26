Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the RND auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
