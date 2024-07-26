Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the RND auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

