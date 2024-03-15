Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,975,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction MS67 - February 10, 2021
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 8, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date February 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

