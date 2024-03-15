Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,975,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
12
