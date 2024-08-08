5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1887 "Portrait with a long beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52715 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,250. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (99) AU (135) XF (149) VF (17) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (9) MS63 (25) MS62 (27) MS61 (15) MS60 (3) AU58 (53) AU55 (40) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) PF65 (1) PL61 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (54) NGC (101) ННР (20) RNGA (2) GCN (1)

