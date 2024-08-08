Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,261,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (423)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1887 "Portrait with a long beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52715 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,250. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
