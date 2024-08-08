Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,261,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (423)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1887 "Portrait with a long beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52715 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,250. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • AURORA (16)
  • BAC (4)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (4)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (6)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (12)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (40)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (40)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (28)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • NIKO (13)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (20)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (10)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
  • WCN (5)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 901 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1887 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1887 "Portrait with a long beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1887 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search