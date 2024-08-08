Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,200,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 751 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
