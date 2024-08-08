5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (460) AU (354) XF (448) VF (164) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (41) MS64 (123) MS63 (129) MS62 (93) MS61 (30) MS60 (7) AU58 (123) AU55 (57) AU53 (24) AU50 (17) XF45 (21) XF40 (6) VF35 (4) DETAILS (15) Service NGC (355) PCGS (236) RNGA (4) ННР (48) ANACS (2) ICG (1) GCN (1)

