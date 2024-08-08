Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,200,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 751 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

