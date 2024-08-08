5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

