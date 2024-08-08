Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather (Russia, Alexander III)
Variety: Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14023 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
8508 $
Price in auction currency 770000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
