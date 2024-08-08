Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather (Russia, Alexander III)

Variety: Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather

Obverse 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ Eagle 1859-1882 The cross of the orb is closer to the feather - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ Eagle 1859-1882 The cross of the orb is closer to the feather - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14023 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
8508 $
Price in auction currency 770000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ АГ at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1883 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search