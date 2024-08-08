Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 598,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1894 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22235 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4824 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4703 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1894 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
