5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1894 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22235 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (68) AU (42) XF (37) VF (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (12) MS63 (22) MS62 (15) MS61 (12) AU58 (18) AU55 (14) AU50 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (54) PCGS (27) ННР (9) RNGA (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

