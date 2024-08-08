Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 598,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1894 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22235 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (32)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Via (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4824 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4703 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1894 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1894 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1894 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search