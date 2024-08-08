Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 541,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1891 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51856 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1135 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1891 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

