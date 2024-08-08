Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1891 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 541,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1891 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51856 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1135 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
