Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,400,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
9524 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6203 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

