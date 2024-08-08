Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,400,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
9524 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6203 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
