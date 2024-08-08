5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

