5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21433 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

