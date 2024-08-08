Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,632,017
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21433 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2445 $
Price in auction currency 218253 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
