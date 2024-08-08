Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,632,017

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21433 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2445 $
Price in auction currency 218253 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

