Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,257,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (729)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1888 "Portrait with a long beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (36)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • AURORA (32)
  • BAC (16)
  • Baldwin's (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (10)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Empire (15)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (21)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HARMERS (3)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (62)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (3)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (73)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (24)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (19)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (13)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (20)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numimarket (21)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (24)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (8)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (13)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • RND (14)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (25)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (17)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (9)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (8)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (5)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (15)
  • Warin Global Investments (15)
  • WCN (10)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3595 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1888 "Portrait with a long beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1888 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search