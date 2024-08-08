Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,257,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (729)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1888 "Portrait with a long beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3595 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
