Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,343,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,071,112. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1784 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
