Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,343,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,071,112. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1784 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
