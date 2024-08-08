5 Roubles 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,071,112. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

