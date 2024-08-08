Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,600,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (884)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1890 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22233 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
