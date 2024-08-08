5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1890 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22233 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (354) AU (179) XF (265) VF (62) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (35) MS64 (95) MS63 (73) MS62 (86) MS61 (20) MS60 (7) AU58 (56) AU55 (28) AU53 (7) AU50 (19) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) PL63 (1) DETAILS (11) Service PCGS (96) RNGA (31) NGC (232) ННР (39) ECC (1) GCN (2)

