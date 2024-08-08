Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,600,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (884)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1890 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22233 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Alexander (66)
  • Auction World (8)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • AURORA (42)
  • BAC (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (7)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (10)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Corinphila (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Empire (19)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (9)
  • Frühwald (6)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (15)
  • Gorny & Mosch (15)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (106)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (6)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Holmasto (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (7)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (25)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (78)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (19)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (10)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • NIKO (23)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numimarket (20)
  • Numisbalt (25)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (5)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • PAOLETTI (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (25)
  • Raritan Stamps (2)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • RND (9)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • SINCONA (20)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (24)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (9)
  • V. GADOURY (9)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (10)
  • Warin Global Investments (10)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1890 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1890 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1890 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search