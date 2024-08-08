Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard". "A.G." cropped neck (Russia, Alexander III)

Variety: "A.G." cropped neck

Obverse 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" "A.G." cropped neck - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" "A.G." cropped neck - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,200,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). "A.G." cropped neck. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2667 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
