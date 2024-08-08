Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard". "A.G." cropped neck (Russia, Alexander III)
Variety: "A.G." cropped neck
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,200,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). "A.G." cropped neck. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2667 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
