5 Roubles 1889 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard". "A.G." cropped neck (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1889 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). "A.G." cropped neck. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

