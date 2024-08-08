Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 351,042

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (358)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1886 "Portrait with a long beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21436 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 4151 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1886 "Portrait with a long beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

