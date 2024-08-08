Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a long beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 351,042
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (358)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1886 "Portrait with a long beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21436 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 95,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 4151 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1886 "Portrait with a long beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
