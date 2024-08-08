Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 351,042

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1886 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

