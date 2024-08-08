Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1886 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 351,042
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1886 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search