Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1892 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 128,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1892 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (8)
- Baldwin's (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (26)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (21)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (1)
- MS67 (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (7)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2261 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4058 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1892 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search