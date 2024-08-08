Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1892 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1892 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1892 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 128,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1892 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31538 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Service
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1892 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search