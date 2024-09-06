Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Germany 1872

Coins of Baden

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 G Baden
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 G Baden
20 Mark 1872 G Baden
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 284
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 G Baden
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 G Baden
10 Mark 1872 G Baden
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 191

Coins of Bavaria

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 D Bayern
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 D Bayern
20 Mark 1872 D Bayern
Average price 620 $
Sales
1 463
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 D Bayern
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 D Bayern
10 Mark 1872 D Bayern
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 247

Coins of Hesse

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 H Hesse
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 H Hesse
20 Mark 1872 H Hesse
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 189
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 H Hesse
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 H Hesse
10 Mark 1872 H Hesse
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 269

Coins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 A Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 A Mecklenburg-Schwerin
20 Mark 1872 A Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 367
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 A Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 A Mecklenburg-Schwerin
10 Mark 1872 A Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Average price 6500 $
Sales
0 68

Coins of Prussia

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 A Prussia
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 A Prussia
20 Mark 1872 A Prussia
Average price 510 $
Sales
1 429
Obverse 20 Mark 1872 B Prussia
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 B Prussia
20 Mark 1872 B Prussia
Average price 510 $
Sales
1 161
Obverse 20 Mark 1872 C Prussia
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 C Prussia
20 Mark 1872 C Prussia
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 220
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 A Prussia
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 A Prussia
10 Mark 1872 A Prussia
Average price 350 $
Sales
2 1147
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 B Prussia
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 B Prussia
10 Mark 1872 B Prussia
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 C Prussia
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 C Prussia
10 Mark 1872 C Prussia
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 167

Coin of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 E Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 E Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
20 Mark 1872 E Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Average price 86000 $
Sales
0 36

Coin of Saxe-Meiningen

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 D Saxe-Meiningen
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 D Saxe-Meiningen
20 Mark 1872 D Saxe-Meiningen
Average price 25000 $
Sales
0 41

Coin of Saxony

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 E Saxony
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 E Saxony
20 Mark 1872 E Saxony
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 534
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 E Saxony
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 E Saxony
10 Mark 1872 E Saxony
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 179

Coins of Württemberg

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 F Wurtenberg
Reverse 20 Mark 1872 F Wurtenberg
20 Mark 1872 F Wurtenberg
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 327
Obverse 10 Mark 1872 F Wurtenberg
Reverse 10 Mark 1872 F Wurtenberg
10 Mark 1872 F Wurtenberg
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 139
