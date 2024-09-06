Catalog
Home
Catalog
Germany
1872
Germany
Period:
1871-2001
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
Home
Catalog
Germany
1872
Coins of Germany 1872
Select a category
All
Baden
Bavaria
Hesse
Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Prussia
Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Saxe-Meiningen
Saxony
Württemberg
Coins of Baden
20 Mark 1872 G Baden
Average price
590 $
Sales
0
284
10 Mark 1872 G Baden
Average price
550 $
Sales
0
191
Coins of Bavaria
20 Mark 1872 D Bayern
Average price
620 $
Sales
1
463
10 Mark 1872 D Bayern
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
247
Coins of Hesse
20 Mark 1872 H Hesse
Average price
710 $
Sales
0
189
10 Mark 1872 H Hesse
Average price
410 $
Sales
0
269
Coins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin
20 Mark 1872 A Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Average price
1900 $
Sales
0
367
10 Mark 1872 A Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Average price
6500 $
Sales
0
68
Coins of Prussia
20 Mark 1872 A Prussia
Average price
510 $
Sales
1
429
20 Mark 1872 B Prussia
Average price
510 $
Sales
1
161
20 Mark 1872 C Prussia
Average price
490 $
Sales
0
220
10 Mark 1872 A Prussia
Average price
350 $
Sales
2
1147
10 Mark 1872 B Prussia
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
115
10 Mark 1872 C Prussia
Average price
220 $
Sales
1
167
Coin of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
20 Mark 1872 E Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Average price
86000 $
Sales
0
36
Coin of Saxe-Meiningen
20 Mark 1872 D Saxe-Meiningen
Average price
25000 $
Sales
0
41
Coin of Saxony
20 Mark 1872 E Saxony
Average price
580 $
Sales
0
534
10 Mark 1872 E Saxony
Average price
530 $
Sales
0
179
Coins of Württemberg
20 Mark 1872 F Wurtenberg
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
327
10 Mark 1872 F Wurtenberg
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
139
