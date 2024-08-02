Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,556,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (463)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 8,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
