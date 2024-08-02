Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,556,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (463)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 8,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
