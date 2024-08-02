20 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 8,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (35) AU (84) XF (169) VF (163) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS62 (11) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (15) PCGS (19)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

BAC (6)

Baldwin's (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (17)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (3)

CNG (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (26)

Felzmann (3)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (6)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (17)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (16)

Heritage (17)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (22)

Höhn (19)

Holmasto (1)

Jean ELSEN (6)

Jencek (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (84)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (2)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (10)

Reinhard Fischer (38)

Rhenumis (8)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (15)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (9)

Teutoburger (37)

UBS (9)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (24)

Warin Global Investments (4)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (3)