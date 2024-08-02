Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 183,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 11,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
