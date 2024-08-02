Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Frederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2225 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2961 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

