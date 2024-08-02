Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Frederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2225 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (7)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (38)
- Lanz München (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2961 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search