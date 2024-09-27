Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Coins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Mark of German Empire - Germany
10 Mark 1872Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1872 A 16,000 100 0 68
10 Mark 1878Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1878 A 100,000 0 234
10 Mark 1890Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1890 A 100,000 0 389
10 Mark 1901Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1901 A 10,000 200 1 139
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search