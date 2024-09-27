Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Mark of German Empire - Germany

10 Mark 1872

Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1872 A 16,000 100 0 68
10 Mark 1878

Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1878 A 100,000 0 234
10 Mark 1890

Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1890 A 100,000 0 389
10 Mark 1901

Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1901 A 10,000 200 1 139
