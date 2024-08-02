Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Frederick Francis III (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (389)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2726 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,250. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

