Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1890 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1890
- Ruler Frederick Francis III (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (389)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2726 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,250. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
