Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Frederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6533 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,700. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

