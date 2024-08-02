Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Frederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6533 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,700. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
