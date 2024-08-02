10 Mark 1878 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6533 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 7,700. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

