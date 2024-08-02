Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Künker (53)
  • Leu (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU,
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
