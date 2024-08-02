Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
