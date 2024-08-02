10 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (35) UNC (8) AU (32) XF (43) VF (21) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) AU50 (2) PF66 (3) PF64 (3) PF62 (8) CAMEO (11) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (10) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (14)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (3)

iBelgica (1)

Künker (53)

Leu (1)

NOA (1)

Rapp (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (3)

WAG (7)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (3)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)