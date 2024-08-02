Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 397,988
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (284)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 5,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
