Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 397,988

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (284)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 5,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (14)
  • Emporium Hamburg (25)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (59)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (12)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (12)
  • Teutoburger (32)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (14)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 475 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1872 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search