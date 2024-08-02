Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,056,432

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Rimon Auctions - June 26, 2024
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 580 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

