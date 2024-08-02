Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,056,432
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (6)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (19)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (11)
- Höhn (4)
- Holmasto (4)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (33)
- London Coins (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rhenumis (8)
- Rimon Auctions (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (22)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Rimon Auctions
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 580 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search