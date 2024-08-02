Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,917,993
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9399 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
