20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9399 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.

