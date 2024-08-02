Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,917,993

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9399 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (35)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1872 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search