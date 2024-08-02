Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 626,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4857 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 225 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

