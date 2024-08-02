Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 626,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4857 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
