10 Mark 1872 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4857 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

