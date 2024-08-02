Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 890,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (534)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
