20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place July 21, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (55) AU (114) XF (126) VF (120) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (6) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (28) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (4)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

DNW (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (22)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (5)

Gärtner (6)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (14)

Heritage (24)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (26)

Höhn (14)

Holmasto (2)

iNumis (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (66)

Leu (1)

Lugdunum (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Marciniak (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (45)

Rhenumis (12)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (19)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (6)

Teutoburger (21)

UBS (13)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (34)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (4)