Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,717,323
  • Mintage PROOF 2,491

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place July 21, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

