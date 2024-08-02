Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,717,323
- Mintage PROOF 2,491
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (429) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place July 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
