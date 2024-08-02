Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 69,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Frederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (367)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1339 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

