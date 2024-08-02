Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 69,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Frederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (367)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1339 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (12)
- Emporium Hamburg (36)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (21)
- Heritage (6)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (127)
- Leu (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (14)
- Sonntag (10)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (24)
- UBS (26)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (15)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search