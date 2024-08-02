Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 662,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (327)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3529 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,897. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
