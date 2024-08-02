20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3529 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,897. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (21) AU (46) XF (155) VF (102) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) PF61 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (5)

