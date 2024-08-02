Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 662,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (327)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3529 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,897. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (12)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (16)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (8)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (12)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (57)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (16)
  • Rhenumis (8)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (11)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (32)
  • UBS (13)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (26)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1872 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search