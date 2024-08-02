10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

