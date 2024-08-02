Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 273,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (17)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (61)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (7)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (15)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1872 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search