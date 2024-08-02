Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1872 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 273,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5832 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
