Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,417,782
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
