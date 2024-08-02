10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (13) XF (23) VF (71) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) PL (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3)

