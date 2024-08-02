Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,417,782

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

