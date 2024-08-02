10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

