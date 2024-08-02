Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 339,405

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

