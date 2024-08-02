Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1872 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 339,405
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (17)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (7)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (11)
- Künker (41)
- Lanz München (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (14)
- UBS (7)
- WAG (10)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search